From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State government has expressed shock over the murder of over 25 persons by suspected herdsmen who invaded three local government areas of Logo, Tarka and Guma on Monday night.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya, in a statement on Tuesday condemned the attack describing it as sad and unfortunate.

Tambaya who vowed that the attackers must all be brought to book however urged Benue people to remain calm and law abiding, promising that the state government would ensure that justice is rightly served on this matter.

The Governor’s aide who reminded the invaders that Benue has a law in place prohibiting open grazing said no amount of attack would intimidate the state government into repealing that law.

He therefore warned those who are in the habit of flouting the law to have a rethink, obey the law or face the wrath of the law.

“If it is because of the Benue’s Grazing law that these people are attacking and killing our people, then they have failed because no amount of intimidation will make us repeal this law.

“Our grazing law has come to stay and anybody who wants to do livestock business in Benue State must be ready and willing to obey the law. If not, such person should go elsewhere where the law is not in operation.

“Killing our people without any form of provocation is what we will not accept. The earlier these people understand this, the better for all of us. We will not relent in ensuring that the security agents go after the attackers and if caught, they will be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others”, Tambaya said