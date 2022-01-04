From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Government on Tuesday, flagged off the distribution of 18,181 sets of plastic chairs and desks to Secondary Schools and Technical Colleges to boost learning in the state. Performing the ceremony at the Ministry of Energy, Science and Technology, Governor, Samuel Ortom stated that his government is commitment to creating a conducive atmosphere for learning towards the development of Education in the state. The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu explained that his administration has placed high premium on the continuous growth of the Education Sector in the state. He disclosed further that the desks and seats were provided as a demonstration of government's desire to ensure a conducive environment for teaching and learning and promised to ensure that the facilities are provided periodically to make sure that all schools in the state are well equipped. On his part, supervising Commissioner in the ministry of Education, Dr Godwin Oyiwona lauded Governor Ortom for his magnanimity towards the development of Education in the state and assured of immediate distribution of the desks and chairs to the schools. Also speaking, State Head of Service, Mrs. Veronica Onyeke, commended the Ortom administration for the gesture, saying the Governor has started the year with education sector on a sound footing.