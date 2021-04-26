From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Government has lamented the renewed spate of Herdsmen attacks on communities in the state which had resulted in the killing of several people in the last two weeks.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya who gave the lamentation on Monday urged security agencies to do everything in their powers to stop the ugly trend.

Tambaya who noted that the attacks were unprovoked regretted that despite the state’s law against open grazing, the Herdsmen were still trespassing, attacking, maiming and killing innocent farmers.

He maintained that now that the rainy season has come and farmers need to go to farm to commence planting activities, many more farmers are being attacked and forcefully sent into IDP camps.

“As at today, we have over 1 million IDPs in Benue and these attacks are daily increasing the number of our IDPs. This is not acceptable at all because we have a law in Benue banning open grazing.

“I would therefore call on security agencies to up their game and ensure that these invaders are arrested and brought to book so that our farmers can return to their farms to commence this year’s cropping season,” Tambaya said.