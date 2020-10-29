Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Government has restated its commitment towards ensuring that the state’s anti-open grazing law is enforced and obeyed by everyone in the state.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya who stated this in a chat with our Correspondent on Thursday explained that the Benue ranching law came about to forestall the incessant farmer/ herder clashes.

He noted that before the law was enacted, clashes between herders and farmers had become an almost daily occurrence with its attendant loss of lives and property.

Tambaya said since the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law came to being, the violent attacks on farmers have reduced to the barest minimum in the state.

He commended security agencies for their efforts at ensuring security of lives and property on Benue territory even as he urged them not to relent.

The Governor’s aide also called on all states of the federation to adopt the Benue’s ranching law to nip the farmer/herder clashes in the bud saying ranching remains the global best practices for animal husbandry.

Tambaya also lauded Governor Samuel Ortom for the matured manner with which he handled the EndSars protest in the state by making sure that it didn’t degenerate to violence as witnessed in other parts of the country.