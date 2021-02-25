From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has returned over 210 cattle that had been impounded for flouting the anti-open grazing law to their owners.

The Commander of the Benue Livestock Guards, Linus Zaki, while handing over the cattle to their owners in Makurdi, revealed that the cattle were arrested in Mballagh and Gbajimba communities of Guma Local Government Area of the state.

‘We arrested 140 cows in Mballagh on February 11, 2021 and 70 cows in Gbajimba on February 16, 2021. All together, we are handing over 210 cows to their owners today.’

Zaki said the Livestock Guards would continue to implement the state’s anti-open grazing law, warning herdsmen against flouting the law.

‘We cannot stop implementing the law so the herdsmen must learn follow the right procedure,’ he said.

The two owners of the cattle, Alhaji Abdullahi Haruna and Alhaji Haro Audu, confirmed that their cattle were arrested and impounded but that they had come to receive them after fulfilling all the laid down procedure for retrieving seized cattle in the state.

The cattle were handed over to their owners in the presence of the Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Alhaji Risku Mohammed, and Secretary Ibrahim Galma.

Speaking on behalf of the MACBAN Chairman, Galma expressed worry that despite creating much awareness, herdsmen were still flouting the Benue grazing law, even as he appealed to the Benue State Government to establish pivot ranches to enable herdsmen safely keep their cattle.

‘The Benue grazing law which is being implemented since 2017 and being violated by herders is a big issue for us. We need the government to assist us establish pivot cattle ranches.’

‘We are trying as leaders to educate our people, but compliance and obeying the law is still very difficult. It’s a very serious issue and it’s too complicated,’ the MACBAN leader stated.