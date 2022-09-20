From Rose Ejembi and Scholastica Onyeka

The Benue State Government has set a target to recruit 10,000 persons into the State Community Volunteer Guards, (BSCVG).

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this on Tuesday, while speaking at the funeral of his foster father, Elder Joseph Vanger Iyorhon, held at St. Athanasius Parish, Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area.

The Governor assured the people that his administration remained ever committed to the protection of lives and property saying the recruitment of 10,000 persons as Community Volunteer Guards is intended to complement the efforts of conventional agencies in providing security to the state.

Governor Ortom said already, 500 personnel were recruited and kitted, while 1000 are undergoing training and will be formally inaugurated in the next few weeks at their passing out parade in Makurdi.

He then encouraged youths in the state to be ready to join the security outfit so that together, they will join hands with the conventional security agencies and defeat the terrorists who have invaded the state.

He said time has come for everyone to be part of the security in the state because as he puts it, the security agencies are overwhelmed.

The Governor who attended the funeral in company of his wife, Dr. Eunice Ortom, described the deceased as a community leader and a firm believer in God.

According to the Governor, his journey into politics began when the late Elder Iyorhon, identified and encouraged him to contest for the Chairman of Guma Local Government Council.

The Governor acknowledged that he enjoyed unflinching support from the deceased over the years and greatly contributed to his success in politics.

He therefore urged the people to emulate the Christian life which elder Iyorhon led, emphasising that due to the commitment of the deceased to the service of God even at old age, God had used him to speak to the people.

The Senator representing Benue North-West Senatorial district, Barrister Orker Jev and House of Representatives Member for Makurdi-Guma Federal Constituency, Benjamin Mzondu in separate remarks described the deceased as someone whose doors were always open to all saying his wise counsel would be missed.

Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship candidate, Mr. Titus Uba, represented by the Deputy Speaker, Christopher Adaji, said Elder Iyorhon would be fondly remembered for the roles he played in the political structure of the state.

Also speaking, the Ter Guma, His Royal Highness, Chief Dennis Ishemberga expressed appreciation to Governor Ortom for taking proper care of the deceased and urged him to extend the gesture to the family he has left behind.

A statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, said Reverend Fr. Thaddeus Gbor, in a sermon, admonished the people to accept death as the only way through which they could rejoice with God in heaven, urging the faithful to also be prepared for a day that may be appointed for them.