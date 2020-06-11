Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State government has called on the federal government to call the leader of Miyetti Allah Kauta Hore (MAKH), Abdullahi Bello Bodejo to order and ask him to refrain from making inflammatory statements that are capable of setting the country on fire.

Bodejo was quoted to have said in a recent interview he granted newsmen that the Fulani own Nigeria and do not need the permission of anyone to live anywhere in the country.

But reacting to Bodejo’s outburst, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya maintained that such statements coming from a leader of the Fulani in the country is capable of emboldening criminal minded Fulani to continue to engage in more attacks across the country.

Tambaya said little wonder, the continued attacks by armed herdsmen in almost all the geopolitical zones of the country.

He particularly regretted a situation where farmers in Benue can no longer go to their farms especially in the hinterlands due to the activity of armed herdsmen who have continued to carry out violent attacks against the people.

“There is a great threat to food security right now due to the activities of these herdsmen who have been carrying out violent attacks against our farmers.

“It is sad to note that between January and now, over 60 farmers have been killed in Benue by militia herdsmen who invade their farms or ancestral lands every now and then. This has made the Benue people who are predominantly farmers to now be scared to go to their farms.”

The Governor’s aide reminded that there is a law against open grazing in Benue and that all herdsmen who are flouting that law should know that there are repercussions if caught.

“Instead of inciting his people against Nigerians, Bodejo should rather be seen to be encouraging them to live peacefully with everyone and obey the laws of the land wherever they find themselves.

Bodejo should strive to build love and trust between his people and their host communities instead of hatred. That’s the way to go,” Tambaya stated.