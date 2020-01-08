Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has promised to fund the oversea treatment of a seven-month old baby, Verse Asaar, who was born with a hole in the heart known as congenital heart defect.

Baby Asaar who is being treated at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) Makurdi has been referred for further medical attention abroad.

Speaking during a visit to patients in various hospitals in Makurdi on Tuesday, Governor Samuel Ortom said Verse, just like any other Benue child deserved to live. The Governor, who also seized the opportunity to settle hospital bills of all patients at the teaching hospital amounting to N3.8 million said the visit to hospitals was to assist the patients and reassure them that the state has not forgotten about them in their moment of pain and distress. He described as cordial and results oriented, the partnership between him and two of the hospitals – Rahama and Bishop Murray Hospitals in the treatment of hernia, snakebites and other medical conditions, saying many lives have been saved through the process. Ortom also commended the Catholic Church and the management of Bishop Murray Hospital for the uncommon courage and resilience exhibited by the hospital through prudent utilisation of resources, even as he described as impressive, the progress made in the hospital. Responding, Health Coordinator, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Rev. Fr. Peter Paleve, commended Governor Ortom’s life saving initiatives through free treatment of snakebites patients.

While maintaining that the Governor’s partnership with the Integrated Health Programme had transformed the hospital to a great extent, Paleve expressed the assurance that the Governor’s intervention especially for the less privileged would attract greater blessings from God.