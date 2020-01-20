Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Executive Council has approved the conversion of Akawe Torkula College of Advanced and Professional Studies, (ATCAPS) Makurdi to Akawe Torkula Polytechnic (ATP), Makurdi.

The Council has also approved the conversion of Akperan Orshi College of Agriculture, Yandev, (AOCAY) to Akperan Orshi Polytechnic, Yandev, (AOPY), Yandev.

According to a statement by the permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. James Agbo, the Executive Council meeting which was presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom on Monday gave the two approvals.

Agbo said the decision of Council to convert the two institutions to polytechnics was to enable them meet accreditation requirements set by National Board for Technical Education, (NBTE)

“It was the considered decision of Council that while Akperan Orshi Polytechnic and Akawe Torkula Polytechnic will begin to offer fully accredited diploma courses in various disciplines with graduates of the two institutions also participating in National Youth Service Corps.”

He explained further that the approval of the State Executive Council would be sent to the State House of Assembly for amendment of the laws establishing the institutions.

Agbo also disclosed that the Benue State Executive Council has approved the termination of contract for the extension of electricity from Gbajimba to Tse-Akaahena in Guma local government area.

Also approved for termination is the

contract for the construction of the feeder road which covers Tse-Ortom-Tse-Upev-Tse-Akaahena-Nasarawa border in Guma local government area of the state.

The Permanent Secretary said the decision of Council to terminate the two contracts was based on the fact that the contractor Dan-Ella Global Business Services Limited had abandoned the projects, contrary to terms of the agreement it signed with Benue State Government three years ago.

The company, he noted, is expected to refund the sum of N54.3 million on the abandoned road project and N26.5 million on the abandoned electricity project back into the coffers of the state government.

He said Council further directed the Ministry of Rural Development and Cooperatives to award the affected contracts to a qualified and competent company.