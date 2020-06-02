Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As this year’s cropping season kicks off, the Benue State government has urged farmers in the state to engage in massive farming without any fear of attacks by armed criminals.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya stated this in a chat with newsmen on Tuesday.

Tambaya said it is only when the people invest in massive farming that the state can retain its rightful position as the food basket of the nation.

He assured that the security agencies would continue to provide adequate security for the farmers to prevent attacks on them by unscrupulous elements.

The Governor’s aide further sounded a note of warning to armed herdsmen who are in the habit of invading the state with their herds of cattle and attacking innocent farmers in the process that there is a law against open grazing in the state.

“I want to remind these herdsmen invading Benue that the state has a law banning open grazing and encouraging ranching. So, anyone grazing openly in the state should know that he is violating the law.

“Such persons, if caught, would be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law while his livestock are impounded and only released to him after he had paid the required fine,” Tambaya said.