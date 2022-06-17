From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Government, in collaboration with the US President’s Malaria Initiative has commenced the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) across the 23 Local government areas of the State to end malaria especially among Children between the ages of three to 59 months.

This was made known by the Malaria Logistics Advisor, Global Health Supply Chain Programme- Procurement and Supply (GHSC-PSM), Patience Ochibe on Friday during a media parley organized by Break Through Action- Nigeria in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

She explained further that SMC is a combination of two antimalarial drugs given to eligible children during the rainy season to prevent malaria.

“SMC is given to prevent malaria but

not a cure for malaria.

SMC drugs should not be given to treat malaria. It is given each month over 4 months when malaria transmission is highest.”

Ochibe who noted that it was the first time that the state is implementing the SMC programe, maintained that the SMC drugs are in four circles with each circle targeted to reach a minimum of 1.2 million eligible children in Benue.

Earlier in a remark, Director, Public Health in the state Ministry of Health and Human Services, Dr. Terna Kur, lauded the State Government and GHSC for their commitment towards ensuring an end to malaria in the state.

Kur who was represented by the programme Manager, State Malaria Elimination Programme, Susan Abege, particularly expressed joy that the intervention was starting with the children who are the most affected even as he appealed that the project be sustained.

He also urged the media to help in the area of creating awareness and sensitizing members of the public on the need to eschew myths and misconceptions about SMC drugs.

On his part, State Coordinator, Break Through Action-Nigeria Dr. Victor Onah harped on the need for faith based organizations, traditional rulers, opinion leaders and all stakeholders across the State to sensitize their subjects on the efficacy of SMC drugs.

