Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has moved to amicably resolve the land controversy between the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and Ugondo community in parts of Makurdi and Gwer East local government areas of the State.

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this on Thursday after a peace meeting between officials of the Tactical Air Command of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Makurdi and stakeholders from Ugondo community.

The Governor who briefed newsmen after the meeting said he had appealed to the Tactical Air Command to cede 350 hectares of land from the 4,000 hectares housing the command to Ugondo Community to permanently put an end to the age long land dispute between the command and the host community.

Ortom said members of the community had initially demanded that 900 hectares of land be conceded to them, but after several appeals and consultations, the community had agreed to accept 350 hectares.

The Governor said the Nigerian Air Force authorities in Makurdi had promised to consult with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar on the issue and get back to him, giving assurance that the matter would be harmoniously resolved.

The Governor said tje Community raised other bothering on corporate social responsibility of the Tactical Air Command in the areas of provision of educational and health facilities as well as potable water and that the command promised to address them.

He said the Community also requested for compensation which he promised to follow up with members of the National Assembly from the state to see how best the matter could be resolved.

Governor Ortom used the opportunity to sympathize with the Chief of Air Staff and the entire Air Force formation in the country over the death of the first female combatant pilot, Tolulope Arotile and prayed God to grant her soul eternal rest and the entire Air Force and her immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss.