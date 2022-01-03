From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Idoma socio-cultural organisation, Ochetoha K’Idoma, has rejected what it tagged imposition of John Elaigwu Odogbo as new Och’Idoma.

The organisation, in a statement by its President, Toni Adokwu, yesterday, while describing the selection process as a sham, alleged that traditional rulers, who formed the selection committee were threatened with sack if they failed to vote for government’s preferred candidate.

But Supervising Commissioner of Information and head of selection committee for the Ochi’Idoma, Ekpe Ogbu described the allegation as unfounded.

Ogbu, in a telephone chat with newsmen, yesterday, while positing that the organisation was only trying to give the dog a bad name to hang it, said Governor Samuel Ortom had no hand in the emergence of the new Och’Idoma.

The OchetohaK’Idoma, in the statement, said it had earlier alleged fears that the selectionmay be compromised.

“Ochtoha K’Idoma on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 issued a statement alleging fears that the selection of the new Och’Idoma scheduled for Thursday, December 30, 2021 may be compromised.

“We also deposed that a new traditional ruler would likely be imposed on the Idoma nation by some power that be, using the name of Governor Ortom.

“In the said statement, we categorically affirmed that a number of traditional rulers who would be members of the selection committee, were invited to Makurdi on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 ostensibly by the governor and instructed to vote for a particular candidate or be sacked.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The group further decried the perceived interference of some interested parties foreign to the Idoma nation and called on government to ensure a level playing ground for a fair and credible selection of the emerging Och’Idoma.

It alleged that the foreign interference became glaring when the parties outside the Idoma nation came up clandestinely strong in support of the candidate said to have been selected.

“Furthermore, the actions of government officials who superintended over the sham, as well as the visible fear infused into the traditional rulers over the threat of sack if they failed to comply with the alleged instruction from the governor, affirm our doubts.”

The group alleged that as a responsible and major stakeholder in the growth and development of Idoma land, its apprehension about the process leading to the emergence of the new Och’Idoma were totally ignored by the Benue State government.

Reacting, Ogbu said the submission of Ochehato K’Idoma in the said statement had no relevance with what happened at any point during the process leading to the selection of the new Och’Idoma.

The information commissioner, who noted that all the procedures as contained in the state Chieftaincy Law of 2015 were duly followed and adhered to, said it was not the first time the chieftaincy law would be used since its enactment over six years ago.

“Have they been able to substantiate their claims? What you have just said is as good as a trash? Who did the governor say they should vote for? The person that was declared as the winner, was he the only one that scored votes in the election? “