From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A socio – cultural group, Ito Unity Forum, has urged Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue State to rehabilitate dilapidated primary health centres and Government own primary and secondary schools in Obi Local Government Area of the state.

This is was disclosed on Tuesday by its President, Comr. Patrick Ihuma in Lafia while traveling to Abuja after attending the end of her annual convention held in Obi Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the call became necessary given the dilapidated nature of public schools and Primary Healthcare centres in all the 12 wards of the Obi local government.

The group decried lack of federal and state governments presence in the local government, noting that the only federal road Otukpo – Obarike Ito – Oju that linked Igede nation have been in a dilapidated state for years since its construction.

It also noted that Obi local government area of Benue State has no state road that would link the local government to its sisters local governments; Gwer, Otukpo among others, since its creation in 1996.

“The Otukpo-Obarike Ito -Oju federal road was constructed in1989 under the regime of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, its asphalt is completely removed, it riddles with craters making it impassable, since its construction there was no presence of FERMA for maintenance.

“The Forum, having observed with dismay the dilapidated nature of roads and primary healthcare centres within Obi LGA,frowned at the dereliction of the leadership of various tiers of government and resolved to work with well spirited individuals,

“and government at all levels to facilitate the rehabilitation of Otukpo – Obarike Ito – Oju road as part of her cooperate social responsibility in order to mitigate the sufferings of the road users,” the Communique read.

The Forum resolved to sustain and extend its medical outreach across the three zones of the local government to enable the poor and vulnerable have access to free medical services, hence call on spirited individuals to contribute generously toward the project.

It also resolved to provide learning materials such as books, school bags and rehabilitate some of the dilapidated classes to make learning environment across all the schools in the 12 council wards of Obi local government conducive for pupils.