From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 elections in Benue, Chief Patrick Ogbu has said that he is the candidate to beat from the Benue South Senatorial District.

Recall that the district, popularly known as Zone C which has nine out of the 23 local Government Areas of the state has not produced any Governor since the creation of Benue in 1976 and has been agitating to govern the state this time.

Speaking during an interactive s ession with newsmen at his Makurdi residence on Thursday evening, the guber hopeful said if elected, his administration would emphasize on nine key areas of focus.

The former Chairman of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Board of Directors listed the cardinal areas of focus to include Revenue Generation, Infrastructure, Health, Education, Agriculture, Pension Matters, Tourism and Entrepreneurship and Security.

While acknowledging the efforts of past and present governors of the state, Chief Ogbu promised to build on those foundations already laid by them to take Benue to an olympian height.

“I therefore hold it as serious duty to the people of Benue State to pursue with a passion and zeal, relentlessly and diligently those well-structured foundations provided on governance issues for economic rejuvenation.

Others, according to him are, “revenue generation, agricultural repositioning, educational reforms, healthcare delivery, infrastructure development, environmental beautification, industry and investment expansion, entrepreneurship, social development and advancement in tourism exploitation.”

Ogbu who posited that a good democracy is characterized by developmental projects however, said he would review some of the policies of the present and past administrations that need to be reviewed to enable him achieve him achieve his vision for the state.