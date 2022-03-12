From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Idoma people, on Friday staged a mega rally to demand that the governorship seat of Benue State be zoned to the Benue South Senatorial District popularly known as Zone C come 2023.

The rally tagged ‘Mega Rally for Zone C Governorship Movement’ was organized by the Benue Rebirth Movement, an Idoma socio-political group led by former Chief of Defence Intelligence, AVM Monday Morgan.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The rally which sole objective is to lobby the Tiv people to support the Idoma people for 2023 governorship seat had political figures from both the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as other political parties in attendance.

In his remark, leader of Benue Rebirth Movement, AVM Monday Morgan harped on the need for the governorship seat to be rotated between the three Senatorial districts as it is done in other states.

“Nasarawa state rotates its Governorship among the three senatorial zones. Plateau, Kogi, Taraba state does the same, all the adjoining North-Central states does the same. Why is it that Benue State refuse to co-tow to normal democratic norms?

“That is why we agitate and the time has come that from 2023, our own man from Zone ‘C’ would mount the instrument of power in Benue State.

“We know you as a man of conscience, the man that has the common courage to do the uncommon things that bring people together. We know you to stand for integrity and fairness; we believe that, no matter the pressure you will not bow to some forces that think that one tribe should continue to rule in perpetuity,” he said.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Speaking while recieving the Idoma people at the Government House in Makurdi, Governor Samuel Ortom noted that he was first Governor to have given such appointive positions as the Chief judge of the state, the head of service among others to Idoma people.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He added that as the governor of Benue state, Governor ortom said if it is in his capacity to single handedly give them Governor he would have considered the Idoma people first and last.

Ortom who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, further noted that the process leading to the election of a Governor is not left to him alone, stressing that there was the need to consult widely among the traditional institution and political class.

The Governor however encouraged the Idoma people to liaise with their Tiv brothers to give them their support in their agitation to govern the state in 2023.

On his part, the Deputy Governor who is also contesting for the governorship seat appealed to the Tiv nation to consider the Idoma people worthy in 2023.

Abounu who promised that if given the opportunity to govern the state, he would ensure that justice and fairness prevail as he will make sure the Igede people have the senate seat from zone C.

Also speaking, former speaker of Benue State House of Assembly Barrister Dave Iorhemba opined that the clannish arrangement by the Tiv people which they have been rotating the Governorship seat among themselves is not right and should be resisted in 2023.