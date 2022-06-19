From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has stated that the Peoples’ Democratic Party, (PDP) is not in contest with any party in the State ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Governor also lampooned the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the State over its attempt to repeal the anti-open grazing law.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Ortom who said this on Sunday in Gboko at a thanksgiving/ reception in honor of all flagbearers of the party, insisted that the APC does not have any governorship candidate in the State as the records they obtained from the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) showed clearly that there is no voters’ register for Vandeikya local government where it’s alleged flag bearer, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia hails from.

He described as appalling the manner in which those who advised him to sign the anti-open grazing law, now sit in Abuja and condemn it and are even calling for it to be repealed.

The Governor enjoined all PDP supporters in the state not to be discouraged but to go out enmasse and renew their voters’ card to kick out the APC that has taken the country from top to bottom, just as he promised that the PDP will return the country from bottom to top.

He further said the PDP did not make any mistake in choosing Speaker of the State Assembly, Titus Uba as its Governorship candidate for 2023 Governorship election, maintaining that he has proven to be reliable and supported his administration very well.

“We did the right thing to select Uba as governorship candidate and Ngbede as his running mate Uba supported me very well. There couldn’t have been a better person than him. Those drinking nono and scraps in Abuja supported anti-open grazing law. Under Uba government, they will not allow them to take.over our land.

On his part, the Governorship candidate Titus Uba stated that the PDP must work harder ahead of 2023, maintaining that the party has not made any mistake for choosing him as its flag bearer.

“Benue will not be disappointed because the pillars of Ortom government will be consolidated upon. We will do PDP proud by consolidating on the gains in the area of insecurity which will b a thing of the past under my watch. The anti grazing law will not b repealed”, Uba pledged.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .