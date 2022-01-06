From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state, Terwase Orbunde has promised that if elected to govern the state in 2023, he would ensure the movement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to structured settlements.

“We will need to organize the movement of IDPs systematically. In other words, IDPs must be moved to structured placed that are organized,” he said.

Orbunde who stated this at the resumption of his political campaigns after his miraculous survival from a ghastly auto accident last December, lamented the continued stay of IDPs in camps saying that the development was hampering food security in the country.

It would be noted that Benue is currently playing host to over 1.5 million IDPs including over 10,000 Cameroonian refugees who are scattered in different camps across the state.

The immediate past Chief of Staff to the Governor commended Governor Samuel Ortom for standing strong in the face of stiff opposition to sign the Benue’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law at the time he did.

He assured that if elected, his administration would build on the gains of that law with a view to ensuring the security of lives and property of the Benue people in addition to making sure that Benue continues to live up to its name as the food basket of the nation.

The guber hopeful who noted that he is not coming into government like a stranger also promised to ensure that Benue State goes into mechanized farming in a secured environment.

The governorship aspirant had earlier same day, met with his supporters and political allies at the headquarters of his campaign organization in Makurdi after which they accompanied him to visit the PDP State secretariat as well as to other prominent stakeholders.