From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group known as Jechira Gubernatorial Movement (JGM) has pleaded with other geo political blocs in Tiv land to support the axis produce the next Governor of the state in the spirit of equity and justice.

The group made the appeal in a statement entitled, ‘2023 Benue Governorship: On Revalidation Of Our Mandate We Stand’.

The group, in a statement signed by one of its leaders, Sam Uba explained that other blocs of the Tiv nation had at one time or the other produced governor, particularly, under democratic dispensations.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

He argued that Jechira zone has never been lucky to produce a governor under democratic structure, adding that the only son of Jechira that was elected Governor did so under military regime and regretted that the regime was truncated barely twenty months after.

“Under a democratic dispensation, Kwande, Jemgbagh, Sankera and Chôngo-Tiev have enjoyed Governorship under the power-shift culture otherwise known as Ya Na Angbian. It has been from one to another. That’s how the Tiv do: Ya na angbian.

He noted that it was for that reason that, Jechira, though with a vast array of competent hands to pick from, is seeking preferential succession on a next-in-line basis to the office, not only as a reward for patience, but also for having competent hands needed to deliver good governance to the people of the state.

“We the people of Jechira are however not unmindful of the rights and agitations of other groups within the Benue project, for the same office. We respect their views. It is customary to us to acknowledge and uphold the rights and legitimate interests of others.

“Our prominent sons and daughters have over the years acted as Directors-general to virtually all successful Governorship candidates from other blocs in the state. We always present ourselves as team players in the Benue project.

“Undoubtedly, Jechira respects the rights of every Tiv man, Idoma, Igede, Etulo, Akaya, Nyifong, Jukun, Ufia, and indeed, every soul, with whom we desire to live in unity and harmony, bound by common destiny and the spirit of brotherhood.

“We have come to equity, before the Tiv nation with clean hands. It is with the same hands that we have come before Benue State. And we are demanding for the following:

Restoration, Revalidation and

Recovery of our Governorship mandate.

“We expect our brothers and sisters from the Kwande group to understand our position and desist from making provocative statements on this matter,” the statement read in part.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .