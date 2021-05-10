From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A governorship aspirant in Benue State, Dr. Paul Angya has lamented the high level of insecurity confronting the State, maintaining that he will uphold Governor Samuel Ortom’s stand in the fight to secure the state from armed bandits and other criminals.

Angya who made the lamentation yesterday during the unveiling of his policy document tagged ‘The New Deal”, posited that the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law enacted by governor Samuel Ortom is the best solution to the perenial problem of insecurity in the state.

The former Director General of Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) promised to sustain the implementation of the law if given the opportunity to govern Benue come 2023.

He lamented that despite the untiring efforts of governor Samuel Ortom to stop the invaders from attacking and occupying the land, they are bent on taking over the Benue valley.

The governorship hopeful said as a trained security expert and a lawyer of many years, he would take over the battle of securing lives and protecting the peoples inheritance from where governor Ortom will stop at the end of his tenure in office.

“The State has been turned into a killing field especially my maternal home Guma. I trained at the Institute of Security and will use my experience as well as sustain the governor’s stand on indiscrimate and brutal killing of our people”,he said.

On his policy document, Angus said the document seeks to look at Benue historically, where it is now and where it ought to be adding that it looks at the architecture and design of the building (Benue) to see if we have made impact and how to confront the challenges facing the State.

“The New Deal takes a look at the whole scope of the State. It is a document that will shape our vision and mission as a people. Am coming with a full grasp of the challenges confronting the Benue in all sectors and how to take the State from where Governor Ortom will leave it.

“My document will focus on infeastructure, education, good governance, women, Youths and Sports Development, ICT, Science and innovation, Electricity and Power Generation, Health Care systems, industry, Trade and Investment, Agricultural Value chain and Culture, Tourism, Environment and Religion”, Dr. Angya stated.