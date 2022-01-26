From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The political atmosphere in Benue State is getting charged as the 2023 general elections draw near. At the last count, over 60 aspirants have so far indicated interest to contest for the governorship seat of the food basket of the nation.

These aspirants who are from different political parties have since opened their campaign offices and commenced consultations and campaigns in earnest.

Although Benue is predominantly made up of the two major political parties; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), a few other smaller parties are also registering their presence in the state.

The ruling political party in the state is the PDP and that was after Governor Samuel Ortom who had defected from the APC to the PDP in 2018 contested in 2019 on its platform and won his reelection bid.

And since Ortom is completing his second tenure in 2023, the contention for the soul of the state has become even more fierce with both the PDP and the APC vowing to take over the state.

Already, the PDP has over 30 aspirants who have indicated interest even as the APC also has almost the same number of contestants vying for the plum job.

Some of the appointees of Governor Ortom with the intention to contest various elective positions had resigned their appointments on September 30 last year to show their seriousness about their political ambition.

Their resignations were in compliance with the directive by the governor asking all those wishing to contest elections in 2023 to resign their appointments on or before September 30, 2021.

Those appointees who resigned to contest the gubernatorial seat are the former Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase; former Chief of Staff, Pastor Terwase Orbunde and Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, the former Commissioner for Education as well as that of Water Resources and Environment, Dondo Ahire all contesting on the platform of the PDP.

Other governorship hopefuls on the platform of the PDP flag include Ortom’s deputy, Benson Abounu, a former NAFDAC head, Dr Paul Orhi, a former Director General of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr. Paul Angya, A former Managing Director of NEXIM bank, Robert Orya, a former legislative aide to former Speaker, Aminu Tambuwal, Chile Igbawua who is also Chairman of the PDP governorship aspirants, a financial expert, Julius Atorough, and a serving state legislator, Terkaa Ucha, Ben Akaakar, Peter Chieshe, and former NTS Board Chairman, Patrick Ogbu among others.

Also, contenders for the foremost seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) include a former Managing Director of Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority, (Mrs) Ada Chenge – (an Idoma woman married to Tiv), Prof. Terhemba Shija, Dr. John Tor Tsuwa, Bernard Aernyi Yisa, Godwin Ityoachimin, Dr. Jeff Kuraun, Mcdonald Ter Tor, Paul Ugba Uye and Moses Chiahemba Ayom.

Others from the APC are Senator Chief Barnabas Gemade, Herman Iorwase Hembe and Dr. Mathias Byuan, Prof. Joseph Alakali, Mark Tersoo Hanmation, Comrade Richard Tersoo Mnenga, Chief Terlumun Akputu, Joseph Kuhe Yashi, Levi Lumun Icheen, Silas Akoso, Nick Wendeh, Bem Tseen, Benjamin Wayo, Msoo Ghasarah and Jacob Dzurgba.

Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Mike Kaase Aondoakaa, John Asen Loko and George Nduul, a former minister of state for Niger Delta, Dr. Sam Ode and the Peace Corps National Commandant, Ambassador Dickson Akoh, former deputy governor, Chief Stephen Lawani, a former Medical Director of FMC, Makurdi, Dr. Mathias Oyigeya and Comrade Dan Onjeh as well as Chief Noah McDickson have all indicated interests to contest on APC’s platform.

Also, a Catholic priest, Rev’d Father Hycainth Alia is also contesting for the governorship seat of the state.

Although, it is not yet very clear where the next governor of the state will come from; some of the factors that will determine who the next governor of the state will be include but not limited to:

Zoning

Of particular interest is the agitation by the Benue South and Benue North East senatorial districts popularly known as Zones C and A laying claim to the number one seat of the state come 2023.

Governor Samuel Ortom is from the Benue North West Senatorial District popularly known as Zone B and no one from that zone has indicated interest to contest for the seat on the assumption that the zoning arrangement does not favour them.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The argument from the Idoma/Igede speaking Zone C is that nobody from that zone which comprised of nine local government areas has governed the state since the creation of Benue in 1976 till date.

The zone is therefore asking the Tiv speaking area which has 14 local government areas to understand and allow it produce the governor for the first time come 2023 in the spirit of zoning and brotherliness.

Major stakeholders from the zone argue that Aper Aku (Ushongo formerly under Kwande), Fr. Moses Adasu (Konshisha), and Gabriel Suswam (Logo) all from Zone A and George Akume (Tarka) and Samuel Ortom (Guma) from Zone B have been governors of the state, hence the need to allow somebody from Zone C this time around.

But the Benue North East (Zone A) Senatorial District comprising seven local government areas is also insisting that it is its turn to clinch the seat since Ortom who is completing his tenure in 2023 is from the Benue North West (Zone B).

War chest of contestants

While it has become a public knowledge that some of those contestants who have indicated interest in the governorship race are only out to curry appointments at the end of the day, others are known to be very serious with their ambition and have thus, garnered enough war chest to realize their dream.

Akume, Ortom factor

The imbroglio between former Governor George Akume and his political godson, Ortom which degenerated and finally led to the later’s defection from the APC in 2018 has continued to constitute a major factor that would shape the 2023 governorship election in the state.

While Akume has severally claimed that he singlehandedly made Ortom Governor in 2015 after he lost the primary of the PDP and defected to APC, Ortom on the other hand, has insisted that God, and not man, made him governor.

This played out during the 2019 general election when the APC came out with all its might to wrest power from Ortom after the leader of the APC in the state, Senator Akume gave him a red card from the party (APC) and he eventually defected to PDP in 2018.

And in a bid to take his pound of flesh from Ortom, Akume who in 2019 was also pursuing his Senatorial ambition to return to the Senate for the fourth term supported Emmanuel Jime (APC) against him.

However, despite the arsenals that were launched against Ortom on all fronts during the election, he not only came out victorious, but Akume also lost his Senatorial election in the process.

So, the APC which is the main opposition party in the state is now not relenting in its effort to oust the Ortom-led PDP in the state as it has regrouped to take over the Government House in 2023.

But the ruling PDP is not also resting on its oars as it is also putting forward an array of its members to ensure it retains the number one seat of the state in the next general elections.

According to the Chairman, PDP governorship aspirants, Chile Igbauwa, all the contenders on the PDP platform are going to ensure that they all engage in politics without bitterness or rancour.

He said that all the aspirants have agreed to work together and ensure that whoever among them emerges as the flag bearer of the party at the end of the day would be supported to ensure that the party wins the election.

The APC aspirants are not also left behind as they have continued to carry on with their consultations and political campaigns so far without any rancour.

But analysts and political watchers in the state are of the opinion that the 2023 governorship contest is surely going to be a very tough one between the two main opposition parties who would do everything in their powers to coast home to victory.