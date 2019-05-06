Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has filed a defence of its victory in the 2019 governorship election in the state at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi.

The defence, according to the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Bemgbah Iortyom, is based on the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last general election, Barr Emmanuel Jime and the APC challenging the victory of Gov Samuel Ortom of the PDP at the poll.

The PDP insisted that even although the APC candidate was defeated by Gov. Ortom, he still went ahead along with his party, the APC, to file a petition at the tribunal alleging irregularities at the poll, after refusing to accept the outcome of the election.

The Jime/APC petition has the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Gov Samuel Ioraer Ortom and PDP as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents respectively.

Counsel to the PDP, C.T. Mue, while filing the PDP defence at the tribunal, assured that his client’s victory at the election would be upheld by the tribunal.

Iortyom disclosed that the PDP governorship legal defence team was led by Chris Uche (SAN) with Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), Emeka Okoro, Agbo Johnson Madaki, P.S. Abaagu, T.T. Hyundu, C.T. Mue, Nathans Gwebe, T.D. Sorkaa and Raphael Gabriel Okplogidi as team members.

“The team of highly experienced lawyers also has on it, John Tyokegh, T.T. Igba, M.L. Ianna, Chris Alechenu, M.T. Nyiutsa, Donald Ierkwagh, Mercy Tule, Owulo Omenka Owulo, I.S. Kajo, J.K. Ishember, J.I. Ioryina, C.A. Gbehe, Terwase Gbasha and S.A. Udaga, among others.”