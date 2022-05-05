From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A contender for the governorship seat in Benue State, Joseph Waya has indicated his interest to contest on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The business who disclosed this at a press conference held in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Wednesday evening stated that in APGA, there are no godfathers to bow to, stressing that his loyalty in government will only be to the Benue people and God Almighty.

“As it is mandatory in our electoral process that a candidate looking to contest elections must do so on the platform of a political party, I had to actively look around at the other political party option and finally chose APGA.”

The foremost journalist-turned business mogul who gave ten reasons why he chose to ply his political journey on the platform of APGA noted that for 23 years since the return to civil democracy, the Benue people have entrusted their lives, security, economy, destiny and future of their children in the hands of two governing parties; the PDP and the APC.

“Where has that taken us? We need a fresh start, a new agenda and a new vision to love the state forward. You do not put a new wine in an old wine bottle,” he asked.

He added that he chose APGA to depoliticize issues associated with the occupation of Benue’s ancestral lands and to be able to passionately work towards resolving it without the usual blame game by political gladiators.

“Our people should look at the integrity and character of aspirant instead of his party. The people are wiser now that they will go for candidates rather than go for party. We are going to put forward our credentials as to what we intend to offer the people of the state.

“We are confident that if we have a free and fair election, we will win hundred percent. This option of APGA is one that we are bringing to our people and we believe it will make a remarkable difference from what others have brought before.”

Waya who appealed to the people of the state to entrust him with the mandate to serve as the next Governor of the state, promised that if elected, he would run an all inclusive government and assemble the best team drawn from all political parties, ethnic groups and backgrounds.