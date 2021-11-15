From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Unidentified gunmen on Monday invaded the palace of Chief Michael Oche, a traditional ruler in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, killing his son and abducted his daughter.

Sources from the area disclosed that the incident occurred at about 2 am after the gunmen gained access to the premises of the clan head of Ikpomilokpo at Gege ward of the locality.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the community and made their way straight to the residence of the clan head, while firing warning shots.

After they forced their way into the premises of the clan head, they forcibly entered the house and met his son in his room, reports say.

The chairman of the local government, James Oche, confirmed the incident by telephone, saying that he received a distress call from the area in the early hours of Monday.

‘I was told that some gunmen at about 2:00 am (Monday) entered into the home of the clan head of Ipomoloko through the fence and asked for his wife from the son.

‘I was told that the young man told them that he did not know the whereabouts of his mother and they shot him dead after which they now took his sister away,’ the chairman said.

‘I immediately alerted troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) but before they could get to the place, the gunmen had escaped to Atiga forest around Okpokwu LGA,’ Oche said, adding that the troops were still on the trail of the gunmen at the time of this report.

The council boss, in a statement he later made available to our correspondent, gave the name of the deceased son of the traditional ruler as Thompson and the abducted daughter as Rose.

‘I write with indescribable grief to commiserate with the family of Chief Michael Oche, the Clan Head of Ikpomilokpo Clan of Ogege Ward of Ado Local Government over the attack on his Palace which occured in the early hours of today.

‘It is sad that the unfortunate incident led to the death of his son, Mr. Thompson Oche and the abduction of his daughter, Rose Oche. This is a most unconscionable, inhuman and barbaric act and I condemn same in its entirety,’ the statement read.

He commiserated with people of Ikpomilokpo Clan and assured them of the undeterred commitment of his administration in partnership with security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book and to restore the sanity of the area.

The council boss further assired that the Local Government Council is working assiduously with the security agencies, the state government and relevant stakeholders to ensure the safe release and return of the abducted Rose Oche within limited time.

‘I urge you all to remain law abiding, calm and to cooperate with us and the security agencies through volunteering of useful information that will better advance the efforts we are putting in to arrest and bring the perpetrators to answer the call of Justice,’ the statement concluded.

Efforts to get the police to confirm the report failed as at the time of this report.

