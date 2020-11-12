Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has described the death of the State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Emmanuel Saleh Ikwulono, as a devastating blow to his administration.

Governor Ortom, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Terver Akase, described Dr Ikwulono as a true professional who built a wonderful working relationship with other members of the State Executive Council in a period of only four months in which he served as Commissioner.

The Governor noted that the death of Dr Ikwulono is not only shocking and painful but has also created a vacuum very difficult to fill.

“The Governor says the late Commissioner for Health and Human Services will be deeply missed by the Government and people of the state for his proactive efforts in tackling health challenges confronting Benue people, particularly the fight against COVID-19.

“He prays that the deceased gets eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement read.