From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Chairman of Tse Yandev IDP camp, Yev Gabriel, has said more persons were fleeing from their homes in Benue communities into the camp as a result of incessant attacks on them by armed herdsmen.

He listed the affected communities to include Yelwata, a border town between Benue and Nasarawa states and Yogbo saying the development had caused an increase in the number of inmates at the camp. He said the shanty camp which had an initial number of 10,102 inmates now has a total number of 10,407, adding that the number of households have also increased from 5,249 to 5,384. Yev gave the total male population as 3,457, with females at 6,645, maintaining that in the last one month, they have had 305 additional inmates.

“Our survival here has been very terrible. We survive by assistance from churches, smaller non governmental organisation and well meaning Nigerians. The State Emergency Management Agency staff are not on ground here. There is no health facility, no food provision,” he said.

Daily Sun learnt that in the last few weeks more Benue people have been displaced from their ancestral homes due to herdsmen attacks on their communities.

“Some persons were killed after their communities were attacked by invading herdsmen in the last three weeks,” a source told Daily Sun.

Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency SEMA Dr. Emmanuel Shior had recently raised the alarm over humanitarian crisis caused by the incessant herdsmen attacks on the state.

Shior said the state was currently housing over 1.5 million IDPs as well as over 10,000 Cameroonian refugees currently taking refuge in Ikyogen area of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The SEMA boss this urged the federal government to fulfil its promise of N10 billion to resettle the IDPs back to their ancestral homes.

