Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has imposed curfew on Katsina-Ala, to address killings in some border areas and other communities in the state.

Ortom also cut short his vacation, to join hands with major stakeholders to tackle renewed killings of innocent people across the state.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase, he noted that the governor is already on his way back to the country, from the Peoples Republic of China.

The governor left tNigeria, about two weeks ago, for China.

He was officially billed to return to the country next Monday.

He also stated that the decision became imperative following the renewed killing of innocent people and destruction of property, by gunmen, especially in the Sankera area of the state.

“He (Ortom) appealed for calm and assured the people of the affected areas that the state government would do everything lawfully possible to ensure the end of the crisis and guarantee their safety.”

Akase noted that it was was part of the peace efforts that made the Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, to lead a state delegation to Taraba, recently, to meet with key stakeholders in that state, on the best approach to ending the lingering crisis between the people of border communities in the two states.

The CPS maintained that even while on leave, governor Ortom was in constant touch with heads of security agencies in the state and was optimistic that sooner than later, peace would return to the troubled areas.

He also urged those who are taking advantage of the crisis to whip up sentiments to remember that “Benue is the only state they have,” and stressed that if they allow politics to destroy it, “the impact of such destruction would affect everyone; irrespective of political affiliation.

“The governor appreciates the House of Assembly, State Executive and Security Councils, the Council of Chiefs, leaders and members of religious, civil societies and other groups, the media and the entire people of the state for the support given his deputy while he was away on his annual leave.

“He enjoined Benue people to sustain the support and collaboration with the state government; in restoring peace to all parts of the state.”