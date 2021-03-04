From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Following the assassination of Tekura Suswam, elder brother to former governor Gabriel Suswam, Benue government has imposed dusk to dawn curfew on Sankera axis area of the state.

Sankera axis has three local government areas, including Logo, Ukum and Katsina-Ala.

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this when he briefed newsmen on the resolutions reached during a security council meeting, yesterday, at Government House, Makurdi.

The governor said the curfew would run between 6pm and 6am, adding that the state government has placed N5 million bounty on whoever has useful information to the arrest of killers of Suswam.

Suswam and one of his aides were murdered on Tuesday at his residence in Anyiin, Logo Local Government Area by yet-to-be-identified gunmen whom sources said had stormed the area in a Toyota Corolla popularly known as Duck Yansh.

The governor said the council also banned the use of Toyota Corolla old model, mostly used for transportation in the state, saying the ban on the use of motorcycles in Ukum and Katsina-Ala local government areas has also been extended to Logo council.