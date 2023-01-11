From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Ahead of the forthcoming general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Benue State, Prof Sam Egwu, has assured Governor, Samuel Ortom that the commission is working hard to ensure that the votes of his people at the IDP camps count.

Egwu stated this on Wednesday when the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Makurdi.

The purpose of the governor’s visit was not known to reporters at the time of this report, but Sam Egwu informed that the Commission had long begun the distribution of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) since January 6, assuring that the commission was poised to ensure that no one is disenfranchised.

The INEC REC who noted that he would have also visited the governor stated: “This is an election period and one cannot take anything for granted. Public perception will be an issue if I visit you.

“Democracy is a contest of ideas. We are working to make the election credible. We are working assiduously to ensure that all those who are displaced, who left their natural abode without their PVCs, that their votes count,” Prof Egwu assured.

He lauded the Governor for his visit saying he would have been scared about the election if the Governor did not visit.

He noted that by his visit, Governor Ortom has demonstrated that he does not only want the elections to hold in Benue but he wants the elections to be free, fair and peaceful.

“You are one of the key stakeholders and your coming to us is an indication that you want the election to be free and fair. Actors do not present their rules. All actors must play by the rules,” he said.

He lauded the Governor for infrastructural development in the state especially the magnificent edifice in the palace of the Tor Tiv, saying it was very befitting of the state.