Rose Ejembi

Former Deputy Governor to late Aper Aku of Benue State, Alhaji Sule Yaji has said that Benue is blessed to have Governor Samuel Ortom as leader. Alhaji Yaji who visited Governor Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Friday stated that Ortom has similar leadership attributes as his principal. He described Governor Ortom as brave, straightforward and proactive just the way Aku was, stressing that when a focused and determined man leads, the followers are inspired. While recalling his fond memories as Deputy Governor to late Governor Aper Aku, Alhaji Yaji said it was a thing of joy for him to be hosted by Governor Ortom after 38 years of service to the State, saying he feels elated each time Benue is mentioned. He commended Governor Ortom for taking steps to complete some of the projects which the Aku administration started while also initiating numerous other projects during his tenure. Alhaji Yaji while noting that as an agrarian state, anything that touches Benue farmers must worry the leaders, said it was therefore a thing of joy that Ortom had continued to be on the side of the people. He prayed God to bless youths who are aspiring to occupy leadership positions in the state, even as he noted that as old and experienced leaders, they would continue to pray for the young ones and to provide direction. Earlier in a remark, Governor Ortom thanked the former Deputy Governor for the visit to encourage him, saying that it was a privilege to host such a great leader who helped Aku to lay a solid foundation upon which his successors are building on. The Governor prayed God to grant Alhaji Yaji long life so he could continue to positively impact on the younger generation.