From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has consoled with the Hausa and Muslim Community in Benue State over the flood disaster that has sacked several houses and displaced thousands of families in Makurdi, the state capital.

Chairman Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), and leader of Muslim Community in Benue State and Alhaji Garba Baba stated this on Monday when he led leaders of the group to visit communities within Makurdi metropolis that have experienced flooding in the last few weeks.

“We have come to see and condole with the Hausa and Muslim Community and pray with them over the flood that ravaged thousands of houses in Wadata, Nyiongu , Akpehe, Idyer, North Bank and other parts of Makurdi metropolis. We have come to identify with the affected families and prayed to God to put a stop to this natural disaster.

“We are also calling on government to intervene by way of alleviating their plight,” Alhaji Baba emphasized.

Secretary of JNI, Benue State chapter, Mallam Baba Ahmed, on his part, stated that the essence of the visit to the area was to console the Hausa Community and to also pray with them and take stock of all that had been lost to the flood disaster.

He explained further that even though flooding is a natural phenomenon that occurs almost on a yearly basis, the worst that can only be compared to that which happened in 2012 has occured again in 2022.

“This is why we have come to see the victims and see how best we can advise them against blocking waterways and the need for them to ensure that areas where they build have good drainage system among other things.”

On his part, spokesperson of Hausa Community, Alhaji Tanimu Hassan Nalaruba commended the JNI and Muslim Community for coming to commiserate with the Hausa Community over the flood disaster that ravaged their domains.

“It’s actually a very good visit and it indicates that the JNI Chairman and leader of Islamic Affairs is in touch with his people. For such an incident to happen and he immediately gathered his executive and leaders to come and pay this visit to the people shows that he is a good leader,” he said.