From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Benue Journalists on Monday have urged The Conference of Benue Journalists (CBJ) has urged the Inspector- General of Police IGP and other security agencies to take proactive measures and locate its missing member, Mr. Tordue Salem, a Senior Reporter with the Vangaurd Newspaper.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Babaji Sunday, has said that operatives of the Command are working round the clock to unravel his whereabouts.

Tordue who was last seen on Wednesday, last week in Abuja reports the House of Representatives for the media outfit

Specifically, Mr. Tordue was said to have been seen around the Total Filling Station, opposite the Police headquarters on Wednesday Evening and since then has not been seen again.

Speaking on the development on phone, CP Babaji acknowledged that the matter was reported at the National Assembly Police Station and when he was briefed, he immediately ordered a radio alert to all police divisions and area commands to commence the search for the journalist.

But Benue Journalists under the platform Conference of Benue Journalists (CBJ), challenged security agencies to double their efforts in unraveling the whereabouts of their member.

President of CBJ, Dr. Anule Emmanuel in a statement Monday said Salem, who covers the House of Representatives has not been seen and reached since Wednesday, October 13.

Anule expressed worries that the case of Salem, sadly further raises concern on the deteriorating state of insecurity in the nation’s capital, Abuja and throws up a bigger challenge for security agencies to step up in their responsibilities of protecting lives and property.

The CBJ President noted that like every other citizen, journalists in Abuja and indeed the country at large require full protection as they go about their lawful duties of informing members of the public without fear of molestation, intimidation, and harassment.

“Members of CBJ are shocked by the mysterious disappearance of our member, an adult and therefore challenge the police and other security agencies to rise up to the occasion of locating Salem,” the statement said.

The CBJ President further urged fellow journalists and family members of Salem to be prayerful, and remain calm while the search effort is on to establish his whereabouts.