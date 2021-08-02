From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Police Command confirmed on Monday the killing of three suspected kidnappers and the rescue of two kidnap victims.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, five other suspects who were linked to the kidnap of a commissioner’s wife and her driver were also arrested and are currently cooling their heels in police detention.

Mrs Ann Unenge, the wife of the Commissioner of Lands and Survey, Bernard Unenge, was abducted last Thursday in Makurdi, the state capital.

‘Five suspects were arrested on 1/8/2021 and three died from gunshot injuries during the rescue mission. Mrs Ann Bernard and one other person were rescued,’ the police spokeswoman said.

‘Those five suspects were trailed and arrested at Welfare Quarters, Makurdi and one locally-made gun was recovered from them. Some suspects are still at large and are being trailed.

‘One AK-47 rifle fully loaded with a double magazine and two double-barrel guns fully loaded with ammunition were recovered from the suspects,’ the PPRO said.

She added that the rescued victims who received gunshot injuries during the kidnap were currently receiving treatment at Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi.

At the time of filing this report, the house that was used as a hideout by the kidnapping syndicate was being demolished following the directives of the state governor, Samuel Ortom, to that effect.

