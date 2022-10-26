From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has called on People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to retract and tender a public apology for his comments against him and Benue people over the killings in Gbeji, Ukum local government area of the state by suspected herdsmen.

The governor also expressed disappointment at the lies said against him by Atiku that he profiled Fulani herdsmen while alleging that Benue people have been stealing cows from his farm.

Governor Ortom made this demand in Government House on Wednesday when youths from Jemgbagh comprising of Gboko, Buruku and Tarka local government areas held a solidarity March to his office.

Ortom who declared that he is and would remain an obedient servant of the Benue people told Atiku to tender a public apology to the Benue people if he still wants the support and vote of the Benue people.

“I vehemently condemn the statement against me by Atiku. When it got to me, I protested to him through a WhatsApp chat and he apologised to me but I told him that message did not go down well with my people and he should make it public he decline to make a public apology.

“You cannot underdress an elder like me in public and come back to dress me in the room. I told him it was wrong. Let it be on record that at no point did I tell him that some of my brothers, the Benue people were stealing my cows. He lied against me and I take exception to this and demand an apology. It is unbecoming for a presidential candidate to be telling lies.

“I never also profiled Fulanis as a whole and did not say all of them are bad. They are my friends, they can even go into my bedroom. I have never sent any Fulani man away. But I’m against the Fulani terrorist coming from Niger, Chad, Senegal, Mali. They are killing our people and I cannot keep quiet.

“He must do a retraction. If he does not, on the day of the election we will vote according to the election. We cannot vote a president who will continue the carnage against our people.

He noted that Atiku has been unfair to Benue people and his ambition has blindfolded him and wants to use him as a scapegoat.

“Atiku is unfair to the people. You think Fulani will make you president, It is impossible. Whether I make it to the Senate or not, I want to tell you Atiku that we are not going to accept it,” he stated.

“You have committed sacrilege against Benue people. Please apologise to us if you want us to remain in the same party and vote for you”, he said

Ortom who lamented the over 2 million IDPs in Benue were unacceptable insisted that Benue cannot bring an enemy who will continue with the carnage.

He thanked Benue youths for understanding the issues and for standing with him urging them to desist from any act that will create a bad name for the state.

The youths under the Coalition of Jemgbah Youths had earlier asked Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to apologise unless he does not require the votes of the Benue people to actualise his presidential ambition.

The youths say they will stand against those who want to put a clog in the development of Benue state and Jemgbah in particular.

They assured their continued support to enable him to emerge victorious at the senatorial election saying he has done well for their zone and deserves nothing less than the mandate to represent the people of Benue North West at the National Assembly.