From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ebonyi State Government saID it has taken security measures to forestall spillover of the attack that took place in the early hours of Sunday at Nwori Ndi-Obasi village in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, to neighboring villages of Okwofuruike, Odoke and Ohabuleodo in Izzi and Ebonyi LGAs of the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, said government has mobilised and dispatched a combined team of security agencies and members of the Ebubeagu security to ensure peace and normalcy in the troubled area.

The government had expressed dismay over the invasion of the Benue communities which are predominantly of Izzi stock.

Suspected herders had attacked inhabitants of the village killing, maiming and razing several houses. And because the victims are of Izzi origin though in Benue State, many had taken them to belong to Ebonyi State.

According to the Commissioner, government has equally taken necessary steps to settle “the hospital bills of survivors of the attack with different degree of injuries who are currently hospitalized at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki and Sudan Mission Hospital, Onuenyim Izzi while the governor has directed the immediate distribution of relief materials to the bereaved families and displaced victims.

“Therefore, the good people of the neighbouring villages of Okwofuruike, Odoke and Ohabuleodo in Izzi LGA are enjoined to remain calm as the Ebonyi State Government is not only on top of the situation but is committed to safeguarding lives and property of citizens of the State.”