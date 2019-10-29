Gyang Bere, Jos

The Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Eng. Saleh Alhassan over last Saturday’s alleged apology to the people of Benue State over past killings.

National Chairman of GAFDAN, Alhaji Sale Bayari in a statement in Jos on Tuesday said that by tendering an apology before Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State while in the company of the Chairman of Air Peace Airline, Onyema Allen, Alhassan must have known those responsible for the killings in Benue.

“You cannot apologise on behalf of somebody you do not know. An apology is an admission of the commission of a wrong done to another person. We believe that the secretary not only fully knows the killers, he also knows the extent of all that happened, before, during and after the killing of farmers in Benue State, which the people he apologised on behalf of must have disclosed to him confidentially before he went for the public apology,” he said.

Bayari said since Alhassan was yet to deny media reports on the apology, his arrest became necessary to avail security agents with information on details of those who sent him “on errant with an apology” adding that the action of the secretary and those responsible for the attacks had led to further attacks in Benue.

“GAFDAN has been trying to fish out the perpetrators of this crisis, which in our opinion involved both the herders and farmers,” he said.

Bayari said with Alhassan now exposed, it was also imperative for farmers in Benue State to expose those responsible for the maiming, killing and displacement of Fulani people who were living in the state.