Don’t forget that the Fulani had also petitioned the Nigerian Army in February this year when some nine people were arrested in Tarkum in Taraba State who they said were members of the Benue Livestock Guards. They accused me of being sponsored by the government of Benue State to give arms to Tiv militia to attack Fulani. I had to call the Commanding Officer in Tarkum to ask why he made that kind of false allegation against me. If the Army and Fulani are saying that I am giving arms to Tiv militias to attack Fulani, why would the Benue people now make another allegation against me that I am also collaborating with Fulani to attack the Tiv people? Which of these allegations are we going to believe? But luckily, on my arrest, all the investigations made by the Nigerian Army Intelligence where I was, for four months before I was transferred to the DSS, show that no evidence was found against me. As I usually say, in my 54 years sojourn on planet earth so far, I have never had any criminal offense record and I have never been remanded anywhere not to talk of jail for one day. I am a business man. I have a private hospital as well as other businesses that I am doing. As Commander of Civilian Joint Task Force, I had four armed men with me 24 hours of the day. We were always working hand in hand with all the security agencies and that is why I am very surprised to hear that kind of allegation levelled against me.

some people were using those boys for their politics. They saw how I handled those boys very carefully and seriously and I wouldn’t permit them to commit any offence. That was why they are trying to rope me in to confuse people so that I will be sacked and they can continue with their ‘black’ business. If not, why would a security adviser to the governor who should be happy to see me out of detention without any evidence against me be saying Benue is under threat because of my release. All I want to say is that they are only levelling these allegations against me to edge me out so that they can have their way during the forthcoming general elections. Now, I am using this opportunity to let the whole world know that I am innocent of all these allegations. If anybody has any single information that can prove that I am a criminal, let that person come out with it.

What is your own view about the anti-open grazing law?

Well, I’m not the governor because my own job is to build peace. But what I know is that there is no law that is 99 percent. Every law is 100 percent. You can’t make a law that is 80 percent and you feel you have made a law. Where are the private ranches that the governor promised to build? If you arrest the cattle where will you put them? This was what I told the governor that he would find it difficult to implement this law without private ranches. He had promised that five hectares of land be fenced with police post, water, grass and other essential amenities would be built as private ranches in all the local government areas of the state before the implementation of the law. So, my own duty is to guide the live stocks and not to go and arrest them. Arresting live stocks and their owners is the jobs of the Nigerian security not mine.

Just recently, the governor while addressing the press said he had been vindicated by your release especially as there was no evidence against you. What do you have to say to that?

The governor is just playing politics with the matter. As the number one security officer in the state, I am his appointee and I can’t be arrested without his knowledge neither can I be released without his knowledge. If he said he didn’t know why I was arrested or why I was released, then why is he there as a governor?

How and where were you arrested?

I was arrested at the office of the Security Adviser. He called me that the governor gave us an assignment. When I got to his office, I asked where we were going and he said I should wait. Within 15 minutes, security men drawn from all the security agencies in the state surrounded the office and I was arrested. All my documents, my check books and everything in my office were ransacked. The security adviser then went ahead and appointed some criminals as commanders of livestock guards to replace me because they are using them. The person that was named as the commander has a record in Kuje Prison and Makurdi Medium Prison. Go to state CID or SARS, you will see his name there. Also his second in command is an ex-convict. Livestock Guards recruited from Zone C were recruited by the deputy governor. You recruited and brought them to me, now you are saying there are bad eggs among them. How do you bring bad eggs to me? You bring armed robbers to me and asked me to take care of them. If people see me with the armed robbers what name will they call me? I am automatically an armed robber. And who made me to be an armed robber? It’s you. So, what is your defence on that?