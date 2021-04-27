From Gyang Bere, Jos

Benue government has lamented renewed attacks by herdsmen on communities which has led to the killings of several people in the last two weeks.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Shehu Tambaya, who stated this, yesterday, urged security agencies to do everything in their powers to stop the trend.

He regretted that despite the law against open grazing in Benue State, herdsmen were still trespassing, attacking, maiming and killing innocent farmers.

He decried a situation where farmers are unable to go to farm to plant following the onset of the rainy season for fear of attack by herdsmen.

“As at today, we have over one million IDPs in Benue and these attacks are daily increasing the number of our IDPs. This is not acceptable at all because we have a law in Benue banning open grazing. I would therefore call on security agencies to up their game and ensure that these invaders are arrested and brought to book so that our farmers can return to farm to commence this year’s cropping season.”