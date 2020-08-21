Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A member of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Jonathan Agbidye has been remanded in prison by a Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court presided over by Mr Isaac Ajim.

Agbidye, a member of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), representing Katsina-ala West State Constituency in the State House of Assembly was arraigned in court on Friday for alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and abduction.

He was remanded with one Denen zuamo of Katsina-ala town for the alleged offence.

The Police Prosecutor, Fidelis Ogbobe had earlier told the court that on May 22, 2018, a Toyota Hilux van with registration number SWA-215-FM and other valuables belonging to Apin Public Health Initiatives was snatched at gun point along Katsina-ala – Tordonga road in Katsina-ala local government area of Benue State to an unknown destination.

He explained further that during Police investigation, Agbidye and Zuamo both of Katsina-Ala township were arrested with the said vehicle which had been re-registered as MKD-992-AD in Makurdi, Benue State.

Ogbobe stated that further investigation by the police revealed that Agbidye, Zuamo and others who are now at large conspired and belong to a gang of armed robbers and terrorists headed by the notorious and wanted kingpin, Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Ghana’ who snatched, robbed and abducted the staff of Apin Public Health Initiatives.

He posited that the accused persons committed an offence contrary to section 1(2) A and B and section 6(b) of the Robbery and Fire Arms(Special Provisions) Act, 2004, and Hostage, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Law of Benue State, 2017.

When the case came up, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction, but the Police prosecuting counsel told the court that investigation into the matter was still on and asked the court for another date to enable the police complete investigation.

Counsel to the accused persons, Barrister Terhemen Oscar Aorabe did not oppose the application for another date, but informed the court that he would formally file and apply for the bail of his client on another date.

The trial Magistrate adjourned the case to October 12, 2020, for further mention.

At the time of filing this report, both Agbidye and Zuamo were on their way to the Federal Correctional Facility in Makurdi.