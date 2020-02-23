Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Evangelist Enuwa Efada Soo has emerged the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for Otukpo Council in the forthcoming local government councils election scheduled to take place in March this year in Benue State.

Efada Soo, who became the preferred candidate of the party following an agreement between the two contestants from Otukpo, told reporters on Saturday that she joined the race to render service to her people.

While noting that the impression people give about politics is wrong, the APGA chairmanship candidate said a politician must first have the service to the people at heart and that it was for that reason that she is throwing herself into the ring.

“I have lived among my people all my life, schooled among them, got born again among them and I understand their pains. I have seen so many things wrong with the kind of politics they play in my area. We have bad road, no water, education is somehow backward with failed infrastructure and the impact of whoever is on the seat is not felt,” she said.

Asked what she would do differently if elected, Efada Soo who is the Founder of Restorer of Paths Care Foundation, an orphanage based in Otukpo, said she would still go ahead and relate with the community leaders, have an interface with the people to know their needs and compare notes.

She promised that, despite her low financial muscle, she would confront other contestants especially from main opposition parties in the state to emerge the chairman of the council in the end.

“Although I don’t have the money to compete, I have all it takes to deliver. We will bring reality to the table. I don’t have any godfather bringing me. I am depending on God and the support of my people to win the election. I have lived with my people and there’s a level of acceptance that will give me an edge.

“Because our governor is God-fearing. I know he will allow a free and fair election. We want to see change and so I would encourage everyone to come out and cast their votes for their preferred candidate,” she said.