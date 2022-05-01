From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared all positions in the Local Government elections held last Saturday in Benue state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Chairman of the Benue state Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), Tersoo Loko while announced the result of the election at the Commission’s Headquarters in Makurdi, the Benue state capital on Sunday.

Loko who described the elections as free and fair explained further that apart from winning the 23 chairmanship positions for all the Local Government areas in the state, the PDP also won all the 270 councillorship positions too.