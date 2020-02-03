Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group known as the Concerned members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, has appealed to the party to ensure strict adherence to the principles that make the party stronger and robust.

In a statement yesterday, the groups stated that due process must be followed if the decision to select a consensus candidate for the forthcoming local government election in the state must be taken.

The group rejected the purported endorsement of the Caretaker Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Council, George Alli as the consensus candidate of the party in the area.

“We therefore disagree in entirety with this decision of the so called caucus who are hell bent on destroying the party that was painstakingly built. It is not a decision and wish of the majority if the members of the PDP of Otukpo Local Government area and does not in any way represent their aspiration.”

They demanded that the three aspirants who were duly nominated, screened and passed should be allowed to complete the process of nomination so as to determine the popular candidate that can easily win the election for the party during the general election.