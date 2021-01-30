From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue State Council, Comrade Victoria Asher has died.

According to a statement signed by the state Secretary of NUJ, Moses Akarhan, Asher died on Saturday morning at about 8:00am at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi after a cesarian surgery (CS).

“Council will give notice for an emergency Congress to that effect in due course,” Akarhan said.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has expressed shock and deep sadness over the death of the Benue NUJ Chairman, Mrs Victoria Asher.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, described the demise of Mrs Asher as a painful loss not only to the media community but also to the entire state.

“He describes the late NUJ Chairman as a hardworking woman who related well with others and stood for excellence in the pen profession.

“Governor Ortom states that the Government and people of Benue will miss Mrs Asher and her contributions to the state in her chosen profession of journalism.

“He prays God to grant her eternal rest and give her husband with the entire family as well as colleagues, particularly the Benue State Council of NUJ, the strength to bear the loss.

It was learnt that she was delivered of twins a few days ago but had some medical complications after the delivery.

Asher assumed office less than two years ago following a by-election after the death of her predecessor, David Ukuma who spent less than six months in office and died.

Both Ukuma and Asher were staff of Radio Benue.