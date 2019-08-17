Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Several people including mourners were feared killed Friday night by unidentified gunmen at two communities within Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Though the actual casualty figure in the two attacks is yet to be ascertained at the time of this report, sources in the area allege that more than 30 persons may have been killed by the gunmen.

A source, Jerry Iorngeam, who spoke with Daily Sun by phone, said unidentified gunmen stormed the venue of the wake of Tor Gbev Ikue Amaafu, a community leader in Tongov community in Katsina-Ala, opening fire and killing about 20 people, with others sustaining injuries.

Iorngeam further said that just as the people of the community were still mourning the late night attack, another set of unknown gunmen riding on a Bajaj motorcycle opened fire on Ikyulav Tiev community in the same Katsina-Ala, killing eight persons in the process.

“Early this morning unknown gunmen attacked Ikyulav Tiev community opposite Divine Love Girls Secondary School, Katsina-Ala on a Bajag motorcycle, and opened fire, killing 8 persons in the process,” Iorngeam told Daily Sun.

Asked what could have caused the attack, Iorngeam said it may not be unconnected with the Shitile-Ikyulav Tiev communal clashes.

Efforts to get the state Police Command to confirm the report failed as the PPRO, DSP Catherine Anene, neither answered her call nor responded to a text message sent to her at the time of this report.

However, council head of Katsina-Ala, Mrs Virginia Kpindi, who confirmed the report, said that the number of dead was far less than the number being claimed.

Kpindi, speaking to Daily Sun by phone, said more than three persons were killed in both attacks, while others who were injured are receiving treatment at the hospital.

She blamed the incessant attacks in the area on youth restiveness and called on them to get engaged in useful ventures rather than taking to crime and fomenting violence.