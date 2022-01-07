From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

There is uneasy calm in the Idoma Kingdom following the recent selection of a new Och’Idoma, Dr John Elaigwu Odogbo, as the new paramount ruler of the Idoma nation in Benue State.

Idoma have nine local governments including Otukpo, Oju, Ogbadibo, Okpowku, Ado, Obi, Ohimini, Agatu and Apa. Otukpo town is considered the ancestral home of the Idoma.

Since the emergence of Odogbo as Och’Idoma-elect, some groups and individuals have been kicking against the process that produced him.

They claimed that the process was faulty and irregular. He emerged on December 30, 2021.

That was after the paramount ruler of Idoma land, Agabaidu Elias Ikoyi Obekpa, went on hunting expedition earlier in October. Obekpa, a native of Ogbadibo, ascended the throne in 1996 following the exit of Abraham Ajene Okpabi.

His death created a vacuum, which have to be filled within three months as stipulated by the Benue State Chieftaincy Law, which came into effect in 2016.

Consequently, the Idoma Area Traditional Council (IATC) and stakeholders of Idoma and Igede extraction met and zoned the first class stool to Apa/Agatu Intermediate Area Traditional Council. The two local government areas were asked to produce a candidate to the stool.

At a meeting in Otukpo and presided over by the Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, with the acting Och’Idoma and Chairman, IATC, Agabaidu George Edeh, in attendance, Abounu charged members of the Apa/Agatu council and stakeholders to carefully come up with the names of persons with the capacity, comportment and discipline to lead the Idoma nation.

Senator representing Benue South, Abba Moro, also enjoined the Apa/Agatu people to work together as brothers and amicably pick the names that are worthy of the position. Others in attendance were former Chief Judge, Justice Adam Onum; former Plateau and Katsina states military governor, Gen. Lawrence Onoja (rtd); National Coordinator, Benue Rebirth Movement, AVM Monday Morgan (rtd); President-General, Ochetoha K’Idoma, AVM Toni Adokwu (rtd) and Vice President, Omy’ Igede, Mr Daniel.

Out of many contestants, Odogbo, Sunny Echono, Andrew Idakwu and John Bamaiyi were shortlisted by the Selection Committee. Further discussions among the contestants on the day of selection resulted in Bamaiyi stepping down for Echono.

At the end of the contest, the contender from Agatu Local Government, Odogbo, a pastor with Deeper Life Ministry and a retired Assistant Director with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) emerged as the new Och’Idoma. The exercise was conducted by the kingmakers. It was supervised of the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Otukpo on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

It was gathered that out of the 28 votes cast, Odogbo got 19, Echono eight and Idakwu got one. The ITAC thereafter moved to the Government House, Makurdi, where the Och’Idoma-elect was presented to Governor Samuel Ortom.

Few days after, an Idoma socio-cultural organization, OchetohaK’Idoma, rejected the choice of Odogbo as the new Och’Idoma. Its president, AVM Toni Adokwu (Retd), last Sunday described the selection process as a sham and an imposition by some power brokers, using the name of the governor.

He alleged: “A number of traditional rulers who would be members of the Selection Committee, were invited to Makurdi on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, ostensibly by the governor and instructed to vote for a particular candidate or be sacked.

“Furthermore, the actions of government officials who superintended over the sham, as well as the visible fear infused into the traditional rulers over the threat of sack if they failed to comply with the alleged instruction from the governor, affirm our doubts.”

The group alleged that as a responsible and major stakeholder in the growth and development of Idoma land, its apprehensions about the process leading to the emergence of the new Och’Idoma were totally ignored by the state government:

“The action is at variance with the earlier declaration of Governor Ortom who publicly pledged not to interfere in the selection of the new Och’Idoma. The silence and apparent rejection of our public statement were clear evidence of the governor’s intention or acceptance to impose a new Och’Idoma on our people.

“Accordingly, the OchetohaK’Idoma watched with disgust and disappointment, the bastardization of the process of selecting a new Och’Idoma for the Idoma nation.

“In view of these glaring pieces of evidence, OchetohaK’Idoma hereby totally rejects the entire process and declares it as a charade of misguided persons with intent to impose themselves and their cronies on the Idoma people.”

Government on Tuesday, however, insisted that it followed due process and the rule of law in the selection of a new Och’Idoma.

Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development and supervising Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Chief Ekpe Ogbu, said: “As far as the recent selection of a new paramount ruler for the Idoma Kingdom is concerned, government showed quality leadership.

“It enforced compliance with due process and the rule of law. It ensured transparency, fairness, equity and justice. Calling it names will not change these facts.”

“Whose interest is the organisation actually out to protect and project? Is OchetohaK’Idoma actually acting as an umbrella for every

Idoma person? They should be impartial and protective of all the candidates in the race.

“We encourage the leadership of Ochetoha K’Idoma to equally show that it is truly committed to the stated objectives of the association and stand for all Idoma children irrespective of their places of birth or status in society.”

Ogbu is the leader of the Och’Idoma Selection Committee. He urged OchetohaK’Idoma to rather support government in promoting peace, brotherliness, fairness, equity and justice. “They should desist from hiding under the umbrella of the socio-cultural group to fight for personal interests at the expense of the larger population they claim to represent.”

Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kenneth Achabo, said it was not the first time the Benue Chieftaincy Law 2016 was used in the selection of traditional rulers.

He wondered why that of the Och’Idoma was generating heat:

“The same law was used to produce 10 first class chiefs and 46 third class chiefs. No traditional ruler from the Acting Och’Idoma to the least traditional ruler in Idoma land has complained or raised a divergent view about the selection process.”

Moro on Wednesday, called for restraint: “Since the election of Odogbo as the successor paramount ruler of the Idoma Kingdom, claims and counter claims have been trending in the social and mainstream media.

This certainly is not healthy for the cohesion and peaceful coexistence of the good people of the Idoma Kingdom. This has compelled me to make this call for calm and restraint on the part of all parties involved.

“I am aware that some persons are not happy with the process of the election of the successor Och’Idoma V. Understandably so. Some persons lost the election and one person won. But in the contest of this nature for one position, only one person can and will win. The election of Och’Idoma V is not and cannot be an exception.

“While accepting but not conceding that any of the other contestants could have won, the reality on ground is that Dr John Elaigwu Odogbo won. While some persons may not be too pleased with the process of the election, the truth is that the exercise was conducted in line with the existing Benue State Chieftaincy Law 2016.

“We must accept the outcome of the exercise that was conducted in line with its provision.

“As in all contests, every contestant had the opportunity of identifying and consulting with critical stakeholders and there is nothing strange in the governor being consulted. There is equally nothing strange if the governor, as a human being, chose to identify with any of the contestants. After all, he is the governor of the whole of Benue State.

“We must note that in politics, as in war, fair is foul and foul is fair. We must accept that the man that identified the more effective stakeholders and consulted widest won the election. Besides, we must accept that Odogbo is, himself, a bonafide son of the land.

“Further disparaging/denigrating the process and its eventual outcome will only further diminish the institution of the stool of the Och’Idoma. This will not serve the interest of the Idoma Kingdom.”

“I enjoin all combatants in the circumstances to cease fire, sheath sword and join hands with the new paramount ruler to preserve our traditions and culture that will serve the interest of all and sundry.

“Let us join hands together towards ensuring that the Benue State Chieftaincy Law 2016 is amended immediately to accommodate all aspects of our traditions and culture to avoid a similar situation in the future.”