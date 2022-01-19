From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Thirty-two young people who were suspected to be victims of human trafficking and rescued in Benue State eight days ago have been reunited with their parents.

The children were rescued by the police and handed over to the State Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons, NAPTIP and have been in its custody since then.

The victims who were taken from Makurdi to Ukum local government area in two buses were reunited with their families on Wednesday accompanied by NAPTIP officials in the company of officials of the Ukum Local Government Area.

Makurdi Zonal Commander of NAPTIP Mrs Gloria Bai was on the ground to ensure that the victims were safely returned to their homes and families.

Speaking with newsmen before the departure of the vehicles, Bai noted that the 32 victims who were mostly underage children and the suspected trafficker were intercepted on the 5th of January, and handed over to them on the 11 of January 2022.

She said the suspect identified as Angbiandoo Akaasema and the 32 children, all from Ukum Local Government Area, were travelling from Benue to Osun State when they were intercepted.

Bai further revealed that out of the 32 young children, 29 were already there and only returning to Osun after coming to Benue for Christmas while 11 others were being taken as freshers.

The NAPTIP zonal boss said while in custody, it was discovered d that the underaged victims were used for business owned by the husband of the suspect in Osun.

“The suspect said her husband owns a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and wants to help the children to get access to education because of the crisis in their area.

“So when they land in Osun, they distribute them to people in their church to do house helps and shop attendants and in return, the people send them to school.

“We are yet to find out whether the organisation is genuine and if the children were being exploited but the suspect is still in our custody for further investigation.

Bai revealed further that some of the children were taken at the age of 10 and others below 18 years adding that three of the children were from the same parents who were also ready to give out all their children without knowing where they are being taken to.

“It is against the law to engage any child below the age of 18 as a house help or for any form of labour.

She appealed to members of the public to give the agency information that would make it to detect human trafficking, even as appealed to LG Chairman and traditional rules in the state to assist the agency in sensitising the people.

Bai also urged parents to plan their families and give birth to children they would be able to cater for rather than distribute their children to unknown people.

On his part, Ukum council Chairman, Stevie Ayua, represented by his deputy, Eruka Henry, commended NAPTIP for a job well done and its commitment to ridding the state of human trafficking saying both parents and officials of the council were already waiting for their arrival in Ukum.

He assurer that the council would further investigation to ascertain the commitment of the victims’ parents as to where they were being taken to.

Some of the children including Orya Michael and Cynthia Vihimga who spoke to our correspondent said they are happy to return home and appealed to the government not to allow their education to suffer.