Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Members of the Benue Caucus of the National Assembly have expressed concern over the crisis generated by the alleged verbal attacks on the person and office of the Chairman, Benue State Council of Chiefs, the Tor Tiv, James Ayatse by the Minister of Special Duty and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume.

The National Assembly lawmakers, in a statement yesterday, said it was totally unacceptable for any Benue son and particularly a man who has occupied the highest positions of leadership in the state and beyond, to deliberately seek to denigrate the sanctity of the Tor Tiv institution.

The statement statement was signed by the three Benue senators; Gabriel Suswam, Oker Jev and Abba Moro as well as the seven House of Representatives members all from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We state categorically that the Tor Tiv as Chairman, Benue State Council of Chiefs must be respected without any preconditions by all Benue sons and daughters regardless of their status and locations. This is the practice with every African society, and ours should not under any circumstance be an exception’’, they stated.