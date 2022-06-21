From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a total of 211 suspects comprising 191 males and 20 females for drug related offences in the last one year.

State Commander of NDLEA, Mrs. Esther Lami Musa disclosed this at a press conference held at the Command’s headquarters in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Tuesday to mark this year’s United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

She added that the Command also secured 53 convictions out of 113 charges that were filed in the Federal High Court, Makurdi between June 2021 and June 2022.

Also, Musa disclosed that 48 clients were admitted into the Command’s mini rehabilitation center while 25 others were refered from investigation for counselling.

She said the total number of clients that were counselled is 74 out of which 59 had been successfully counselled and discharged while 14 others are still undergoing counselling at the center.

The State Commander explained further that 1150.98kg including 11 hectres of cannabis sativa farm, 382.949kg of psychotropic substances, 94.33grams of cocaine, 64.47grams of amphetamine as well as four locally made G3 riffle with 95 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were seized from suspects.

While lamenting that drug abuse, trafficking and consumption have become a plague affecting every group in the society, Musa stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to fight the menace to a standstill.

“We are all aware of the current crisis of insecurity such as banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and so on, bedeviling our country today. This year’s United Nations Anti Drug Day theme, ‘Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crisis,’ which is in line with the Humanitarian crises and health challenges cannot be overemphasized.

“On this note, all hands must be on deck to fight this monster of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking. In this, key stakeholders with the interest at heart of curbing this problem must come together to enlighten the populace, especially youths on the dangers of involving themselves in such dastardly acts.”

She commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) for pulling giant strides in redirecting the Agency to the path of progress through a robust initiative of War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign which was inaugurated last year.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .