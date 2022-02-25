From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Friday, staged a road Walk Against Drug Abuse (WADA) to create awareness about the need for all Nigerians to desist from the abuse of drugs.

The road walk started from the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Square in Makurdi, the state capital through the popular High Level Market area to other major streets of the metropolis.

Speaking during the event, state Commander of NDLEA, Mrs Esther Musa said WADA was a symbolic gesture in support of one of the cardinal points of the leadership of the NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Bubba Marwa (rtd.) aimed at sensitizing the general public, especially the youths on the damages associated with the cultivation, manufacturing, trafficking and abuse of illegal drugs.

“Today’s road walk is to formally launch the WADA campaign to create awareness on the inherent dangers posed by drug abuse in Benue State.

“WADA was an initiative launched by the President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on the 26th June, 2021 to be emulated in all the 36 states of the federation. Today is the turn of Benue State,” Musa said.

She added that the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) is a clarion call to awaken the subconscious and the conscious mind of every Nigerian on the need to put all hands on deck to eradicate the abuse of drugs.

On her part, First Lady of Benue State and Founder of Eunice Prong if Life Foundation (ESLF), Mrs. Eunice Ortom while commending the NDLEA for the initiative, assured of her commitment to ensure the success of the WADA campaign in the state.

Represented by the Coordinator of ESLF, Tine Agernor, the First Lady who blamed the increasing spate of drug abuse in the country on poverty and unemployment said her Foundation had over the years been engaged in addressing the menace by actively participating in providing necessary support for the youths who mostly fall prey to drug abuse.