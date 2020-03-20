Benue State government has ordered the closure of all schools from Friday, next week.

Briefing journalists after the State Executive Council Meeting, Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, said all schools in the state had been directed to conclude examinations on or before the day and proceed on holiday.

He said the decision to close schools before the scheduled end of the academic term had become necessary as part of measures to prevent an outbreak of the disease in the state.

Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo said Benue had established an isolation centre at the State University Teaching Hospital in Makurdi.

He said surveillance against Coronavirus had been stepped up and advised the people to avoid shaking of hands and observe person hygiene such as frequently washing their hands with soap.

Besides closure of public and private schools as well as tertiary institutions with effect from Monday, next week, Niger has suspended any form of public gathering for the next 30 days.

The government in a statement by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane in Minna said they were part of proactive measure to contain the spread.

Other measures include sensitisation campaigns to discourage large gatherings until further notice.